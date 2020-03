MC Hammer was out of commission for a while there but he appears to be back in big way. First we saw him in a full-on parody for Monday Night Football, and now he has been spotted enjoying the Microsoft Surface at the TechCrunch 50 conference. If I were the one wearing Hammer Pants in the '80s, I would try to avoid public scenarios that invite obvious jokes—but he seems to have come to terms with his past. [JacobMullins TwitPic via Microsoft Surface Blog]