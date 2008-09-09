Masterlock's iCage Bike-Lock-Style Case Chains-Down Your iPod

An iPod case that doubles as a secure bicycle-lock-style chain for your iPod... I can't work out if this is marketing madness or shrewd targeting of a small customer sector by Masterlock. I mean, you'd have to work in a very crappy office environment indeed if you felt the need to chain your iPod to your desk while you skipped off for a coffee. Maybe it'll appeal to kids into baggy pants adorned with multiple chains. Hmmm. It's not uber-secure, consisting of a metal shell for the 'Pod and a three-digit numeric-combination lock and security cord, but it may deter the casual thief. Available for iPod classics and first and second gen nanos from later this month, prices starting at US$15. [RegHardware]