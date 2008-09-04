How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Massive Lego Mecha Can Probably Kill Humans, then Drink Ten Packs of Good Ole Fortran

This is what you get when you combine Lego and massive mechas done at the minifig scale: the biggest robotic overlord I've laid my eyes on. Then, when you go through the massive gallery, you get what I call a robner followed by a brickgasm. Updated: actually, reader/brother Oscar sends me pictures of a huge Bionicle mecha he saw last weekend, which looks even bigger.

The gigantic model won the Best Mecha award at last weekend BrickFair. And talking about minifigs, did I mention we have a video contest going? Yeah, that's what I thought. Carry on.

However, the first one looks a lot bigger and definitely better. [Flickr via Brothers Brick]

