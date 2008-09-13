Yesterday we feasted our eyes on the wristwatch of the great Albert Einstein, today we get a look a personal effect from a celebrity of a very different sort. Behold...Marylin Monroe's typewriter. One has to wonder whether the essence of these icons lives on in these artifacts, and whether or not using them would somehow magically fuse your life with theirs. If I wore Albert Einstein's watch, would I come to a more profound understanding about the universe? If I used Marylin' Monroe's typewriter, would I get the urge to send tear-stained, hysterical love letters to a dead president? Who knows? [Vanity Fair via Geeksugar via Boing Boing Gadgets]
Marilyn Monroe's Typewriter: Used By One of the Great Minds of the 20th Century
