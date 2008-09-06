Manga Jobs and Wozniak Dream Up Apple

Lisa Katayama at Boing Boing has found a manga gem from the 80s: the story of Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak, from the moment Woz started to get interested in gadgets until the Apple II was created and launched. Into space apparently. Truth is that I don't have a clue of Japanese, so that's probably why I find it funny, thinking about what the hell they are saying, and why on Earth there's an space octopus involved in this whole thing—I just like to imagine that's related to Jobs' experiences with LSD. [Otaden via Boing Boing]