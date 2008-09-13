Making Cotton Candy Using a Bike

Who says you need to have a fancy carnival-worthy setup to make cotton candy? In China, they make cotton candy using a simple bike. There's propane underneath the apparatus, heating up the sugar, but then it's all spun around and stretched out by simple pedal power. Unfortunately, it doesn't seem like they figured out a way to make fried dough or sausage with onions and peppers using only a bike, so you might still need to go to a fair to get those. [Make]