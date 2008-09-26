MacBook Pro Has Touchpad Display, Multiple Vanishing Points

I hate rumours and I hate rumour sites. Or better said, I hate stupid rumours and dumb rumour sites. But I specially hate useless people who try to fabricate them and fail miserably. Like this MacBook Pro, which is a gross Photochop done by someone who actually doesn't have a clue about what perspective means. Still—even while this obvious fake has multiple perspective vanishing points and bad clone stamping all around—the fact is that, if they did one for real, I would buy it. [Nowhereelse via Engadget]