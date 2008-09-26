MacBook Pro Automatically Self-Destructs in Time for Next Version

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Reader Mike Chung sent us these pictures of his MacBook Pro battery, which has almost failed for the second time? Why do I say almost? I mean, it's clear that the battery has ballooned into some sort of slimy, Alien-like monstrosity. Well, apparently this battery is still alive and working.

Mike says that this is his second battery failure on his two year-old MacBook, and it's nothing we haven't seen many times before, but the timing is suspicious, to say the least. My money's on an October(ish) detonation switch secreted away in every last MacBook, MacBook Pro and, for good measure, MacBook Air. -Thanks, Mike!

