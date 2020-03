The next thing in fast mobile internet is the 4G standard LTE. While we've seen an LTE demo before, it wasn't quite as ridiculous as the LTE demo T-Mobile and Nortel just wrapped up: While driving 67kph on a highway in Bonn, Germany, they were able to hit download speeds 170Mbps and upload at 50Mbps. We'll have to wait a while though: AT&T and Verizon will start their trials in 2010, and commercial deployment won't happen til at least 2012. Of course, there's always WiMax. [Reuters]