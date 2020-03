'Microwaves Are Just Too Slow' is a new t-shirt over at Threadless this week. Capturing the futility of technology in the face of superheroics, Superman doesn't have time to waste while Lois messes around with the microwave. What the picture does not show, however, is the less charming, more grotesque result of the morning that Lois "took too long" shaving her legs. Needless to say, she's a pants-wearer now and Superman will be heating dinner for one for many years to come. [Threadless]