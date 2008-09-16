Logitech's New Speakers Feature Omnidirectional Sound, Motion Sensing, USB Plug-and-Play

In case you're in the market for a new set of speakers, Logitech's just dropped a couple that you should probably consider. Two of them, the Logitech Pure-Fi Anytime and the Logitech Pure-Fi Express Plus, also function as iPod docks. The third, Logitech's Z-5 Omnidirectional Stereo Speakers is completely USB bus-powered. Each option will set you back US$100.
The Anytime dock (pictured above) has probably the worst speakers of the three, but comes with an integrated alarm clock which uses motion-sensing to light itself up or hit the Snooze button at the wave of a hand. The Express Dock features omnidirectional acoustics to transmit sound evenly in all directions, a remote control, and can run on either AC or battery power.
The Z-5 is more of a portable laptop speaker and can be powered completely through USB. It also boasts omnidirectional sound and comes with a remote control.
The Next Evolution of PC-Speaker Acoustics: Logitech Introduces Omnidirectional Speakers for PC, Mac Computers
Logitech Z-5 Omnidirectional Stereo Speakers
Deliver Great Sound Throughout Your Room
FREMONT, Calif. - Sept. 16, 2008 — Attaching speakers to a PC has always improved on the sound quality of built-in PC speakers. But now, Logitech (SWX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) introduces the next evolution in PC-speaker acoustics, unveiling the Logitech® Z-5 omnidirectional stereo speakers - for PC and Mac® computers - which deliver great sound throughout your room.
Unlike standard PC speakers that focus sound in one direction, the Logitech Z-5 speakers use omnidirectional acoustics that create a substantially wider sweet spot - an especially helpful feature if you often move your laptop around your home or office. An innovative speaker technology previously found only in expensive home-theatre systems, omnidirectional acoustics on the Logitech Z-5 speakers use forward- and backward-firing drivers to transmit sound evenly in all directions. Whether you're listening to your favourite song or watching a video on YouTube™, you'll enjoy rich, articulate sound and minimal distortion - from every corner of your room.
"We're truly excited to offer omnidirectional speakers for the PC and the Mac," said Mark Schneider, vice president and general manager of Logitech's audio business unit. "We're confident that the Z-5 speakers will provide a noticeable improvement to the PC-entertainment experience whether you're listening to music or watching a movie. With omnidirectional acoustics, the sound is all around you no matter where you have your desktop or laptop computer."
Delivering pure digital audio that's easily moved with your laptop, the Z-5 omnidirectional speakers can be quickly connected to any PC or Mac via USB. There's no need for an external power adaptor or batteries. And to let you wirelessly navigate and enjoy all your entertainment options, Logitech's newest speaker system comes with a sleek remote control. Launch your favourite entertainment application, adjust the volume and change your selection from across the room.
Pricing and Availability
The Logitech Z-5 omnidirectional stereo speakers are expected to be available in the U.S. and Europe beginning this month for a suggested retail price of $99.99 (U.S.).
and
Dock, Rock and Roll (or Snooze): Logitech Introduces Two Speaker Docks for iPods or iPhones
Pure-Fi Express Plus Offers Omnidirectional Acoustics, Pure-Fi Anytime Makes the Perfect Nightstand Companion
FREMONT, Calif. - Sept. 16, 2008 — Whether you dock your iPod®, or your iPhone™, in the bedroom or crank up your favourite playlist in the living room, Logitech (SWX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) has a speaker dock for you. The Logitech® Pure-Fi Express Plus omnidirectional speaker for iPod or iPhone delivers great sound throughout your room, while the Logitech® Pure-Fi Anytime™ premium alarm clock for iPod or iPhone is the perfect nightstand companion. Both speakers are compatible with the first generation iPhone as well as the new 3G iPhone.
"Our research revealed that as digital music players, and especially the iPod, become more integral to our lives, we look for accessories to optimise the experience," said Mark Schneider, vice president and general manager of Logitech's audio business unit. "Our latest iPod speaker docks are designed to suit each person according to their individual needs, whether what's wanted is enhanced audio and portability or an alarm clock with innovative features such as motion sensing."
Logitech Pure-Fi Express Plus Featuring Omnidirectional Acoustics
A first for iPod or iPhone speaker docks, Pure-Fi Express Plus offers omnidirectional acoustics. An innovative speaker technology previously found only in expensive home-theatre systems, omnidirectional acoustics transmit sound evenly in all directions. If you love to dock, charge and listen to your iPod or iPhone when you're at home, at work, or even in your backyard, now you can enjoy rich, articulate sound and minimal distortion - from every corner of your room.
Pure-Fi Express Plus provides more than just great sound. For added portability, Pure-Fi Express Plus can run on AC or battery power and includes an integrated handle, making it easy to take your music from room to room. The new Logitech dock also features a wireless remote. With a range of up to 30 feet (10 meters), the remote lets you instantly adjust volume, play, pause, fast forward, rewind, as well as offering Shuffle and Repeat buttons - all from the comfort of your couch or favourite chair.
Logitech Pure-Fi Anytime: The Perfect Nightstand Companion
If you commonly dock your iPod or iPhone in the bedroom, Pure-Fi Anytime offers a full set of features, such as advanced motion-sensing technology, that make it perfect for your bedside table - and ensure that you'll have a fully charged iPod or iPhone when you wake in the morning. To avoid the inconvenience of waking a sleeping partner, the motion-sensing backlight makes it easy to set your alarm without having to turn on the lights. The alarm clock's controls light up when you wave your hand over the speakers and the buttons automatically dim when you're done using it. And when you want to get a few minutes of extra sleep when your alarm goes off in the morning, you can simply wave your hand over the speakers and the motion-sensing technology will activate Snooze.
Pure-Fi Anytime also features an easy-to-read display that is clearly visible during the day and night. A recessed dock helps prevent you from accidentally knocking over your iPod or iPhone. Plus, Pure-Fi Anytime offers a digital AM/FM radio for those times when you want to give your iPod a break and enjoy live music, news and sports.
Pricing and Availability
The Logitech® Pure-Fi Express Plus omnidirectional speaker for iPod or iPhone is expected to be available in the U.S. and Europe in October for a suggested retail price of $99.99 (U.S.). The Logitech® Pure-Fi Anytime™ premium alarm clock for iPod or iPhone is expected to be available in the U.S. and Europe beginning in October for a suggested retail price of $99.99 (U.S.).