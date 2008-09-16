Logitech's New Speakers Feature Omnidirectional Sound, Motion Sensing, USB Plug-and-Play



In case you're in the market for a new set of speakers, Logitech's just dropped a couple that you should probably consider. Two of them, the Logitech Pure-Fi Anytime and the Logitech Pure-Fi Express Plus, also function as iPod docks. The third, Logitech's Z-5 Omnidirectional Stereo Speakers is completely USB bus-powered. Each option will set you back US$100.

The Anytime dock (pictured above) has probably the worst speakers of the three, but comes with an integrated alarm clock which uses motion-sensing to light itself up or hit the Snooze button at the wave of a hand. The Express Dock features omnidirectional acoustics to transmit sound evenly in all directions, a remote control, and can run on either AC or battery power.

The Z-5 is more of a portable laptop speaker and can be powered completely through USB. It also boasts omnidirectional sound and comes with a remote control.

The Next Evolution of PC-Speaker Acoustics: Logitech Introduces Omnidirectional Speakers for PC, Mac Computers Logitech Z-5 Omnidirectional Stereo Speakers Deliver Great Sound Throughout Your Room FREMONT, Calif. - Sept. 16, 2008 — Attaching speakers to a PC has always improved on the sound quality of built-in PC speakers. But now, Logitech (SWX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) introduces the next evolution in PC-speaker acoustics, unveiling the Logitech® Z-5 omnidirectional stereo speakers - for PC and Mac® computers - which deliver great sound throughout your room. Unlike standard PC speakers that focus sound in one direction, the Logitech Z-5 speakers use omnidirectional acoustics that create a substantially wider sweet spot - an especially helpful feature if you often move your laptop around your home or office. An innovative speaker technology previously found only in expensive home-theatre systems, omnidirectional acoustics on the Logitech Z-5 speakers use forward- and backward-firing drivers to transmit sound evenly in all directions. Whether you're listening to your favourite song or watching a video on YouTube™, you'll enjoy rich, articulate sound and minimal distortion - from every corner of your room. "We're truly excited to offer omnidirectional speakers for the PC and the Mac," said Mark Schneider, vice president and general manager of Logitech's audio business unit. "We're confident that the Z-5 speakers will provide a noticeable improvement to the PC-entertainment experience whether you're listening to music or watching a movie. With omnidirectional acoustics, the sound is all around you no matter where you have your desktop or laptop computer." Delivering pure digital audio that's easily moved with your laptop, the Z-5 omnidirectional speakers can be quickly connected to any PC or Mac via USB. There's no need for an external power adaptor or batteries. And to let you wirelessly navigate and enjoy all your entertainment options, Logitech's newest speaker system comes with a sleek remote control. Launch your favourite entertainment application, adjust the volume and change your selection from across the room. Pricing and Availability The Logitech Z-5 omnidirectional stereo speakers are expected to be available in the U.S. and Europe beginning this month for a suggested retail price of $99.99 (U.S.).

