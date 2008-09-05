Lifeware's LMS-810 Is the Baddest Media Centre PC Money Can Buy

In a show full of ultra high-end home theatre installations, Lifeware's LMS-810 Media Centre piece still manages to be a standout. Taking what they came with last year and doubling it, Lifeware has crammed eight CableCARD tuners (two on board and six more in the external Lifetuner box on top) into a dual Intel Quad Core, 12TB RAID 5 box that can stream out to ten Media Extenders (here, Xbox 360s driving Samsung LCDs). The box can record from all eight of its HD streams while streaming to all 10 Extenders at once, so if you've been wondering what to do with your home's 8 spare digital cable feeds, now you know. No price yet for a pre-Christmas release, but last year's model with half as many CableCARDs was US$15k.

Denver, CO - CEDIA EXPO 2008 - September 4 - 7, 2008 - Booth #410 - When you take the best possible options for high definition entertainment and combine them into one seriously powerful media server, you're going to need a new name for the experience you create. Life|ware™, makers of whole home automation and entertainment solutions, have done just that, unveiling a new "High Density Television™" initiative that brings in more high definition entertainment and distributes it around the home more effectively than ever before.

"High Density TV reinvents how we will move and/or view high definition entertainment around the home," said Seale Moorer, Life|ware's Chief Executive Officer. "This is the first solution to provide a whole house entertainment server that provides unparalleled capability in terms of HDTV tuners, HDTV streaming and Digital Media management for consumers."

Life|media™ 810: 8 TV tuners, 10 Extenders, 12 TB of Storage

Several new Life|media units highlight the effort, headed by the company's new Life|media LMS-810, which has 8 HDTV CableCARD™ tuners and can support up to 10 Media Centre Extender devices.

"The 810 is a very powerful Media Server," said Moorer. "It deftly handles the high-definition feeds from eight CableCARD tuners and provides HD streaming to ten extenders over the existing home network."

The 810 provides an incredible 12 terabytes of RAID 5 storage which provide the disk space for a huge digital library of recorded TV, movies, music, photos and videos.

"The Life|media LMS 810 is the centerpiece of a digital entertainment solution as we all envision it," said Pat King, senior vice president of Seagate's Consumer Solution Division. "Seagate's Pipeline HD hard drives are designed specifically for this type of scenario. With HD video optimization, exceptionally quiet acoustics and power management, Pipeline HD drives enable the LMS 810 to provide a reliable way to enjoy digital entertainment."

Life|tuner™ provides more video options

Also being unveiled at CEDIA is the Life|tuner series of HDTV CableCARD tuner devices that work with Life|ware's Life|media media servers, allowing the addition of up to six additional HDTV tuners to the Life|media experience.

"Life|tuner is another product that makes life easier for our dealers," said Moorer. "Obviously, TV tuners themselves are nothing new, but this product allows the easy addition of two, four or six CableCARD tuners to our Life|media servers."

Life|media media servers feature two CableCARD TV tuners. By adding the six-tuner Life|tuner unit to a high-end Life|media, a consumer has a remarkable 8-tuner DVR solution.