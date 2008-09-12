LHC Webcams Depict Horrifyingly Singular Moment

In case you weren't paranoid enough knowing that there's a 22.5km particle accelerator complete with Black Hole Button currently operational on this, your most favourite of planets, here's a dose of meta-reality that will make your palms even sweatier, a glimpse of live webcams monitoring the LHC Compact Muon Solenoid Experiment. Once you're sufficiently freaked out, you can share it with your most skittish and/or ignorant friends and family members, and watch them squirm with palpable existential terror. [Cyriak - Thanks Josh!]