LHC Shut Down Because of Electrical Fault

Barely a week after it was powered up for the first time, the Large Hadron Collider was shut down temporarily when an electrical fault struck a cooling system for the high-powered magnets responsible for steering beams of particles through the tunnel. It should really come as no surprise that problems would pop up from time to time given the immense complexity of the LHC—a sentiment echoed by an LHC spokesman when she said that stoppages would be" normal" given the fact that the system is still in its commissioning phase.[Physorg]