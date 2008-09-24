How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

LG Xenon 3G Side-Slider Pics and Specs Leak

BoyGeniusReports has got hold of some imagery and specs for an upcoming LG slider phone, the Xenon. It's a side-slider with QWERTY keypad, quad-band GSM and UMTS/HSPDA. It's only got a 3-megapixel cam, so it's no Viewty or KC910 but it does pack in AGPS, an accelerometer and proximity detector.

• Quad-band GSM/GPRS/EDGE
• Dual-band UMTS/HSDPA (850MHz/2100MHz)
• 950 mAh battery
• 105.5 x 53.5 x 15.8 mm
• 240×480 2.8-inch LCD
• 3 megapixel fixed-focus camera, with VGA video capability
• 100MB of memory with microSD support up to 16GB
• Bluetooth 2.0
• USB 2.0
• Wi-Fi
• EMP U330 Lite Chipset

While there's no info on exactly what OS the unit'll be running, there is word that it's under testing in AT&T's labs and should hit the streets before Christmas. [BGR]

