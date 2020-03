LG's VX9600 has finally gotten the go-ahead from the FCC and may appear on Verizon shelves everywhere soon. Though information is scarce, the phone will have Bluetooth, an MP3 player, a 2 megapixel camera and a 3-inch 480x240 pixel TFT touchscreen. Verizon is allegedly planning to market it as a lower-end, and thus cheaper, version of its iPhone contender, the Dare. Neither company has officially announced the phone yet so no word on pricing or availability. [Phone Arena]