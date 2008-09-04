How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

LG Sets Price for BD300 Netflix Blu-ray Player: A Reasonable US$400

LG kicks off the press conferences here at CEDIA in Denver. After teasing the Netflix-streaming LG BD300 Blu-ray player, a double threat if I ever saw one, they finally told us the price today: US$400, well below the US$500 mark LG was aiming to stay under. (Keep in mind, the Netflix box by Roku is, by itself, US$100.) LG says the BD300 will be appearing in stores by end of this month or first week in October.

Some added BD300 specs:
Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio decoding
USB Media Plus - MP3, JPEG, etc.
BD-Live and BonusView
Full 1080p output including DVD upconverting
Netflix current content: 12,000 movies and TV shows streaming

