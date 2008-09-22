LG Renoir Surfaces; Shows Off Touchscreen, 8MP Camera, Fingerprints

We brought you a shiny stock image of LG's Viewty successor, the Renoir, back in August, and today we're bringing you the requisite fingerprint-laden in the wild photos (with watermarks!). They give a more accurate depiction of this puppy's 8MP monster, complete with Schneider-Kreuznach certified optics, xenon flash and ISO up to 1600. There's a phone in there too, with quad-band GSM, a 3-inch touchscreen, GPS, Bluetooth 2.0, and Wifi. The Renoir will be available sometime in October. Maybe they'll take that plastic band off the outside by then. [Toys and Gadgets via BGR]