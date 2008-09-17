Universal chargers/cable organizers are not new, not one jot, but there are two things about the Lessev that I like. Firstly, it's simple, fairly elegant, and looks like a practical solution: pop your charger connectors through its perforated lid, gadgets on top, and connect up to a power strip inside. Secondly, it's begging for me to zip to the nearest Ikea, buy a cheapo plastic-lidded storage box and knock together my own DIY version. Sure, it won't be made of ABS resin, but I could do it for way less than Lessev's $US79 price. [Kilian-Nakamura via Randomgoodstuff]
Lessev Gadget Charging Station Is Simple, Begs for DIY Rip-Off
