Leica Adds to Compact Camera Range: C-Lux 3 and D-Lux 4 Now Official

Rather different to the high-end M8.2 rangefinder, Leica's two other new cameras are aimed more at the compact digital camera snapper. The C-Lux 3 is the simpler, but still has a 10-megapixel sensor, 25-125mm zoom, optical image stabilisation, face recognition and auto scene mode detection. The C-Lux 4 is a slightly more specialised beast, since its lenses are designed to take adapters to adjust the zoom range, and it has a hot shoe for either an external flash or an optical viewfinder. The C-Lux 3's due out in October, while the D-Lux 4's out later in the year, pricing for both still to be announced is around US$840 for the D, and US$600 for the C. Press releases below.

D-Lux 4

GERMANY - 15 September 2008 - The LEICA D-LUX 4, introduced by Leica Camera AG, Solms, is a compact digital camera with powerful optics and a comprehensive range of settings. Premiering with the camera is the wide range of accessories for additionally widening its photographic potential, offering the sophisticated user even more possibilities for creative photography. With its 1/1.63" CCD image sensor, unusually large for this class of camera, the LEICA D-LUX 4 produces images of superior quality. The LEICA D-LUX 4 sports a high-speed LEICA DC VARIO-SUMMICRON 5.1-12.8 mm f/2.0-2.8 ASPH. lens with a focal length range of 24 to 60 mm in 35 mm format. Apart from the particularly high speed, it is the ultra-short initial focal length of 24 mm that opens up new creative opportunities in a variety of situations, including landscape, architecture, travel and reportage photography. Its high speed also makes the LEICA D-LUX 4 ideal for available light exposures. Whether shooting in poor light or for selective use of field depth, the lens of the LEICA D-LUX 4 gives the photographer scope for highly individual picture composition. An integrated image stabilizer reliably protects against camera shake in all photographic situations, even in difficult light conditions. The LEICA D-LUX 4 offers a wide range of optional accessories that extend the camera's application potential: A black brilliant viewfinder with 24 mm brightline frame can be attached to the flash shoe of the D-Lux 4, enabling the photographer to view his subject without draining battery power. A slot-on compact flash unit LEICA CF 22 is also available for the LEICA D-LUX 4. Another option is an additional handgrip that makes the camera easier to hold. The camera is also prepared for photos in HDTV format: By connecting the camera's HD port to an HD television set with optional component cable, image slides can be shown in high definition. The range of accessories is rounded off with the addition of high-quality leather cases in black and brown. "With the add-on accessories, the high-speed optics and intelligent operation concept, the LEICA D-LUX 4 is a truly a "compact" system camera whose performance profile can definitely hold its own in comparison to a professional camera. The unlimited potential for creative photography, the ultra fast image processing and the compact, classic camera design give users of the LEICA D-LUX 4 extra high flexibility for capturing unique moments and unforgettable images," says Stefan Trippe, Vice President of Production and Engineering at Leica Camera AG. The LEICA D-LUX 4 features a noticeably large CCD image sensor for a camera in this class. Measuring 1/1.63" and offering 10.1 megapixel resolution, it is able to differentiate the finest details and faithfully reproduce tonal values. The new D-Lux 4 can take photos in all three formats (4:3/3:2/16:9) to suit the particular recording or playback situation. The larger sensor size makes it possible to retain the full 24 mm wide angle. The 460,000 pixel camera display has a wide viewing angle and creates an exceptionally brilliant image, enabling photographers to make a reliable and exact assessment of the picture composition both when taking the photo and when reviewing it. The additional possibility of adjusting the viewing angle ensures exceptional display viewing even for extreme camera perspectives. The high-speed zoom lens LEICA DC VARIO- SUMMICRON 5.1-12.8 mm f/2.0-2.8 ASPH. consists of eight elements (four of them aspherical) in six groups. The optics are individually matched to the camera sensor, working in harmony with the electronics and software to produce stunningly brilliant pictures in true-to-life colours. Regarding colour matching, contrast and picture definition, Leica Camera AG has developed its own profile. This is consistent with the picture characteristics that are well known to Leica System Camera customers from their use in combination with professional film materials and specialist development laboratories.The reduction to the essentials and the LEICA D-LUX 4's strikingly clear and concentrated design exemplify the camera's typical Leica lineage. The ergonomic layout of the controls and intuitive operating concept make it a pleasure to handle. Focus, shutter speed, stops and exposure override can all be set manually with the joystick. For those who like photography to be less complicated, the camera integrates many improved automatic functions. When the various functions are switched on, the user simply has to press the shutter release button to obtain a perfectly exposed and focused picture. In automatic mode, the camera automatically combines many individual functions to suit the subject and the photographic conditions, controlling the O.I.S. image stabilizer, the automatic ISO control, face recognition, automatic contrast compensation and automatic choice of scene mode. The LEICA D-LUX 4 is capable of recording videos in high definition format at the very fast 30 fps (frames per second). This resolution allows the user to display the video captured in full HD on all compatible monitors and television screens. The only limitation to the length of video is the size of the SD card. The LEICA D-LUX 4 is supplied with a battery charger, a powerful rechargeable battery and a comprehensive software package. A high-quality leather case with smart classic design is also available as an optional accessory. The LEICA D-LUX 4 will be available in a black finish at authorised Leica dealers from 2008.

C-Lux 3