Remember the two-foot-tall Lego Vestas Windmill? It's huge and awesome. Well, if you want one, there are currently two available on eBay. That's the good news! The bad news is that the starting bids are a bananas US$1,000 and US$1,700. For a Lego set. I know Lego sets are cool and everything, but no Lego set is that cool. Someone please explain to me why these are running at such ludicrous prices, because I don't understand. [eBay; Thanks GitEmSteveDave!]