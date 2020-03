We've seen the immense Lego Star Wars Death Star diorama big reveal, the Brickworld 2008 coverage, and the massive minifig-packed set being built in beautiful time-lapse video—and now it's available for order! Just a quick recap: that's 3,803 pieces, 24 minifigs, US$400. Get saving or get ordering. Your inner Grand Moff Tarkin commands you! [Lego via Brothers Brick]