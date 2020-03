It looks like a few shots of the T-Mobile G1, the first Android phone, have leaked a little early on Boy Genius Report. The pictures reveal, not only some fundamentals behind the OS, but small details like MyFaves support and the slew of Google Apps we all pretty much expected to see:





Somehow I've been immune to the excitement of Android for months, but now that the unveiling of its first phone is getting so close...I mean, it's a freaking Google OS we're talking about here. [BGR]