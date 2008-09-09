Last Minute Apple Leaks on New iPod Nano, Shuffle, Classic and Touch?

AppleInsider claims to have two independent sources confirming identical information about upcoming Apple iPod refreshes. The biggest overhaul appears to be on the iPod nano, which would explain all of the rumours we've seen on the device. It will come in nine colours and be the first non-touch iPod to support a motion/orientation sensor.

Shaking the player activates Shuffle Mode and tilting allows scanning of Cover Flow when the nano is held in landscape. The nano's storage will jump to 8GB and 16GB.

Not a lot of information on the iPod classic and iPod shuffle. The classic is said to come in two colours (probably white silver and black) with the shuffle available in five colours.

The iPod touch will have no colour choices and retain the same storage options of 8, 16 and 32GB.

Oh, and the last juicy tidbit from the rumours: The new iPods are supposed to be available at Apple stores today. [AppleInsider]