LaserGames Finally Make Laser Pointers Good for Something

We know that a few of you use laser pointers for board meetings, but the majority of you probably pulled that whole laser-on-the-screen trick at movie theatres when affordable versions first hit. But the problem with the latter application, other than annoying yours truly, was that shining a laser at Tom Cruise's face did nothing to interact with the film, like reveal the green face of Xenu.

In this clip, we see a simple laser pointer interacting with a game in a similar fashion to a wireless mouse. But an installation like this (armed with a projector packing enough lumens, of course) could make for a blindingly good outdoor interactive game (if the world ever gets more awesome and such things materialize in mass throughout our public spaces). Until then, I guess there's always "enjoying" nature. [LaserGames via Engadget]

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
DuckDuckGo Made A Giant List Of Jerks Tracking You Online

DuckDuckGo, a privacy-focused tech company, today launched something called Tracker Radar—an open-source, automatically generated and continually updated list that currently contains more than 5,000 domains that more than 1,700 companies use to track people online.

