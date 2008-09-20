How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

LA Train Victim Makes 35 Phone Calls From Beyond the Grave

If you haven't been creeped out yet today, this crazy morbid story from the scene of the recent Metrolink train disaster should do the trick. Apparently, family members of passenger Chuck Peck received 35 calls from his mobile phone throughout the night of the crash. There was nothing but static on the other end of the line, but Peck's fiancee used these opportunities to shout encouraging messages into the phone like "hang in there baby. We're gonna get you out. You're gonna be okay." The authorities managed to trace one of the calls which lead them to the first train and eventually to his body. Unfortunately, Peck died on impact.

It is logical to assume that the phone calls were the result of a technical malfunction and not supernatural forces. And, as far as I know, there has been no analysis of the condition of the mobile phone itself. But consider this—all 35 calls were made to close family members only: his son, brother, sister, stepmother and fiancee. Plus, this is not the first time something like this has happened. OoOoOoOoh! [KTLA]

Trending Stories Right Now

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
ad-tech duckduckgo my-ad-are-all-products-ive-reviewed-for-giz online-tracking

DuckDuckGo Made A Giant List Of Jerks Tracking You Online

DuckDuckGo, a privacy-focused tech company, today launched something called Tracker Radar—an open-source, automatically generated and continually updated list that currently contains more than 5,000 domains that more than 1,700 companies use to track people online.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles