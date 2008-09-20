LA Train Victim Makes 35 Phone Calls From Beyond the Grave

If you haven't been creeped out yet today, this crazy morbid story from the scene of the recent Metrolink train disaster should do the trick. Apparently, family members of passenger Chuck Peck received 35 calls from his mobile phone throughout the night of the crash. There was nothing but static on the other end of the line, but Peck's fiancee used these opportunities to shout encouraging messages into the phone like "hang in there baby. We're gonna get you out. You're gonna be okay." The authorities managed to trace one of the calls which lead them to the first train and eventually to his body. Unfortunately, Peck died on impact.

It is logical to assume that the phone calls were the result of a technical malfunction and not supernatural forces. And, as far as I know, there has been no analysis of the condition of the mobile phone itself. But consider this—all 35 calls were made to close family members only: his son, brother, sister, stepmother and fiancee. Plus, this is not the first time something like this has happened. OoOoOoOoh! [KTLA]