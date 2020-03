We've been closely following the story of La Princesse, the 50-foot theatrical/mechanical spider that took over Liverpool, and in a tragic turn of events, we're sad to report that the spider did not go on a killing rampage and was instead pushed into a tunnel to disappear forever. The night included pyrotechnics and fountains, not done much justice by this handheld video, but quite remarkable all the same. Skip to 1:15 for the best footage to begin.