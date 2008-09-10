Kevin Rose Nails Today's Apple News, All Known Associates Permanently Buried by Apple

So Digg's Kevin Rose polished off his crystal ball prior to today's Apple event, as he is wont to do. We posted on his rumours, with the necessary scepticism. And now as the dust settles on our live coverage, we doff our hat to everyone's favourite iSight Carnac: just about every single detail Kevin hit, including the actual product shot of the redesigned Nano above, was 100% true.

Let's hope his leak at Apple has an alibi when his Steveness comes knocking. Here was Kevin's prognosticating:

- Revamp of entire iPod line.

- Small cosmetic changes to Touch, Nano to see significant redesign (see pic).

- iPods to see fairly large price drops to distance itself from the $199 iPhone.

- iPod touch 2.1 software, iPhone to get update very soon after.

- iTunes 8.0 ("it's a big update w/new features").

And on iTunes 8:

iTunes 8 includes Genius, which makes playlists from songs in your library that go great together. Genius also includes Genius sidebar, which recommends music from the iTunes Store that you don't already have. With iTunes 8, browse your artists and albums visually with the new Grid view; download your favourite TV shows in HD quality from the iTunes Store; sync your media with iPod nano (4th generation), iPod classic (2nd generation), and iPod touch (2nd generation); and enjoy a stunning new music visualizer.

Even the layout mockup, which was coyly what it would look like "if I had to guess"—100% correct:



And of course, the Nano photo above. Not a rendering, an actual product shot of the silver Nano. So besides skipping the ancillary announcements like Nike+ and the new headphones, Rose nailed it.

One other side point: this also shows that Apple has smartly reconsidered the same strategy that issued a spew of take-down notices with every leak that hit the web and eventually forced blogs like Think Secret to shut down. It's all or nothing with that strategy—as only targeting the information that's correct is the deadest giveaway possible—and once something hits the web, there's very little one company can do to stop it. As we've seen a bajillion times.

So congrats Kevin—this time (we all know you've had your misses, too). Make sure you take your new buddy in Cupertino out for a nice, juicy steak (in Sacramento, with fake mustaches) while the axe hangs. [Kevin Rose]