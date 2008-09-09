Kenwood Hibachi Speaker-Lighting Concept Sits Weirdly in Your Room Centre

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Kenwood's Hibachi is a strange creature: half-lighting system, half-wireless audio system, and designed to sit in your home and provide ambient lighting and to match your mood. Inside its bowl-like form sits a three-speaker system, wireless receiver, lighting and battery: the lights also indicates the charge status of the battery, which should let the device run for a whole day. The wireless audio works 30m from the source, so presumably you could sit this baby in your garden on a sunny day as well as pop it somewhere inside. It's weird, but since it's a blend of sort-of traditional and vaguely-modern thinking, I like it. No word on whether it'll make it into a real product, but probably not too hard to do a DIY. [Kenwood Design via Newlaunches]

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
DuckDuckGo Made A Giant List Of Jerks Tracking You Online

DuckDuckGo, a privacy-focused tech company, today launched something called Tracker Radar—an open-source, automatically generated and continually updated list that currently contains more than 5,000 domains that more than 1,700 companies use to track people online.

