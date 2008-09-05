JVC DLA-SH4K Is World's Smallest 4K Resolution Projector: 10 Gorgeous Megapixels In Yer Face

No surprise that JVC is showing off their own ultra high-def 10MP wonder projector, since JVC's D-ILA tech also powers the one we saw from Meridian a few weeks ago. That means it should deliver the same stunning 4,096x2400 resolution image—it's like IMAX in your house. Or you can watch up to four full HD screens at once. The D-ILA tech, with its ridiculous pixel density, is also what lets this thing be a whole 65 percent tinier than conventional ultra HD projectors.

You can stack two to increase the light output, though it generates 3500 ANSI Lumens already. It's also got an ethernet port, so you can control multiple projectors from your PC, and receive error reports by email. Price isn't mentioned, but the Meridian setup was $185,000, so you can use your imagination.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

JVC UNVEILS 10 MEGAPIXEL ULTRA HIGH DEFINITION PROJECTOR

4K2K D-ILA Projector Provides Four Times the Resolution of Full HD

Denver, CO (September 3, 2008) - JVC unveils the world's smallest 4K2K ultra high definition projector, the DLA-SH4K. Based on the company's new proprietary 1.27-inch 10 megapixel D-ILA devices, the DLA-SH4K projects images at greater than 4 times the resolution and clarity of the industry's latest full high definition projectors. The higher resolution will bring a new level of reality to aircraft simulators, medical analysis, 3D display, command and control, museums, theme parks, and ultra high-end home theaters.

The DLA-SH4K will be unveiled at CEDIA September 3 - 6, 2008 and will be on display throughout the show in the JVC Theatre located at The Denver Centre for the Performing Arts next to the Denver convention center.

The projector's chassis achieves a remarkable 65% reduction in size compared with conventional projectors in its class. This was achieved in part by using JVC's latest 1.27-inch Direct Drive Image Light Amplifier (D-ILA) devices and a new optical system. D-ILA is a proprietary form of Liquid Crystal on Silicone (LCOS), a reflective technology that offers far greater pixel density than competing devices.

The D-ILA devices used in the DLA-SH4K provide a native 4096 x 2400 resolution—multi-screen display modes that allow users to view up to four Full HD screens at a time. A new optical design featuring an 825 Watt Xenon lamp generates a light output of 3500 ANSI Lumens and features adjustable lamp power that ranges from 825 to 660 watts.

Two DLA-SH4Ks can be stacked for increased light output. In addition, the projector can be inclined up to a ± 90-degree tilt angle and has a horizontal lens shift of ±25% and vertical shift of ±50%, which enables flexible installation.

The DLA-SH4K includes DVI-D (dual-link) x 4 input terminals that accept a wide variety of input resolutions. In addition to the RS-232C and USB connections, an Ethernet interface makes adjustment and installation from web browsers on PCs possible. Furthermore, networking allows multiple projectors to be operated with a single PC and an email function also enables the sending out of error messages and lamp replacement reminders.

JVC will offer two lenses for the projector, the GL-MS4015SZG 1.22x zoom lens for screens up to 300 inches, and the GL-MS4011SG short throw lens for screens up to 250 inches. The DLA-SH4K is available immediately. For more information and photos on the DLA- SH4K D-ILA projector, please visit JVC's Web site at http://referenceseries.com.

ABOUT JVC PROFESSIONAL PRODUCTS COMPANY

JVC Professional Products Company, located in Wayne, New Jersey, is a leading manufacturer of home theatre products and security products in addition to a complete line of broadcast and professional video systems. For more information about this, or any other JVC Professional Products product, contact Candace Vadnais at PFS Marketwyse 973-812-8883, ext. 430 or visit JVC's Web site at http://pro.jvc.com