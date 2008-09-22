Jog Through Tokyo with Google Maps and a Wiimote

It's not perfect, but we love the idea. One modder connected his Wiimote to Google Maps' Street View, allowing the Wiimote to track his jogging in place to guide him through the streets of Tokyo. As you can see, the flaw is that the image updates more like a slideshow than fluid video, as Street View vehicles don't capture a seamless picture. But we'll take exploring the backstreets of Akihabara at a low frame rate over fixating on that crack in the wall at ∞ FPS any day. Download the code free at Tokyo-Jogging's humble official site. [Tokyo-Jogging via Kotaku]