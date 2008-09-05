Joby's Grippy Tripod Gorillapod Is for All Your Gadgets: Go-Go

Joby's taken it's mighty camera-supporting flexible tripod the Gorillapod and tweaked it to support more than just cameras and lenses. The new Go-Go has interchangeable adapters at its tip, meaning it's good for nearly all your portable gear. There's still the standard camera tripod mount, but now it also comes with a suction cup to attach to the back of flat shiny gizmos and a stickypad for gadgets you don't mind gluing to the back of. Brilliant stuff: now I can manacle my iPhone to the edge of the bed so I can watch movies from my pillow. Available now for US$35 US$30 with free shipping. [Product page via Wired]