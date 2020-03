I don't expect you mere wingless mortals to truly appreciate the accomplishment of a pilot who just crossed the 35km English Channel with a jetpack—that'd be like someone who can't read claiming to love the study of Cuneiform—but from one rocket man to another, I salute you, Yves Rossy.

Actually, what's that I see? A parachute? You mean he didn't die? Oh, then I don't need to be polite about this at all. [CNN -Thanks Geoff!]