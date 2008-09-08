JD Power Rates the Country's Best Wireless Companies, VZW Still Champ

Survey-masters JD Power and Associates have completed their most recent review of US mobile providers, dividing the US into six regions and crowning a king of call quality for each. And for most areas, Verizon is still tops. But not everywhere.

The survey of 22,000 wireless customers from around the country did not touch on data quality, surprisingly, which is obviously a very important metric to factor in to a network's overall quality. Here are the complete results—with nary an AT&T or T-Mobile to be seen anywhere near the top.

Northeast Region: Verizon Wireless ranks highest, with fewer customer-reported problems in dropped calls, initial connections and static/interference compared with the regional average. Mid-Atlantic Region: Verizon Wireless ranks highest for an eighth consecutive time, with fewer customer-reported problems regarding initial connections compared with the regional average. Southeast Region: Alltel ranks highest in the region, with customers reporting fewer problems than the regional average in dropped calls and voice distortion. North Central Region: U.S. Cellular and Alltel rank highest in a tie. U.S. Cellular customers report fewer problems in dropped calls, static/interference, echoes, voice distortion and late voice message notifications. Alltel customers experience fewer problems with dropped calls, initial connections, static/interference and voice distortion compared with the regional average. Southwest Region: Sprint Nextel and Verizon Wireless tie to rank highest in the region. Sprint Nextel customers report fewer problems regarding initial connections. Verizon Wireless customers experience fewer problems with dropped calls, static/interference, voice distortion and failed voice message notifications compared with the regional average. West Region: Verizon Wireless ranks highest in the region, with customers reporting fewer problems in dropped calls, initial connections, static/interference, echoes and voice distortion than the regional average.

