Japanese Matrix Trilogy Blu-ray Collection Arrives in the Nebuchadnezzar

Japan, not content to be our betters with just Internet service providers, is upping the ante again with this extravagant Ultimate Matrix Collection Blu-ray limited edition set. Available only in the Land of the Rising Sun, this set includes a 7-disc collection, which can be stored inside a 2-foot model of the Nebuchadnezzar. The 7 discs include Blu-ray versions of The Matrix trilogy and The Animatrix, as well as three standard-definition DVDs featuring 'making-of' documentaries. The Ultimate Matrix Collection is currently slated for a Japan-only release on December 17 for about $US375. [WHV via OhGizmo]