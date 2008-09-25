Japanese Iron Man Toy Has a Ridiculous Level of Detail

Some very talented individuals at the Japanese company Hot Toys have developed 1:6 scale Iron Man Mark I, II and III figures that feature an absolutely extraordinary level of detail. Seriously though—just look at Stark's face. Sure he looks kind of Japanese but I'll be damned if that is not the best Robert Downey Jr. has ever looked in tiny plastic form. Details are scarce, but more info is expected to be released sometime "soon." I can't wait to find out how much I can't afford to buy this!

