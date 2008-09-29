Japanese Beauty Products Use Brute Force to Make You Fabulous

If you think parts of your face are out of proportion, like some Japanese people apparently do, there are tools available today that can help correct your ugliness. No, not plastic surgery. Too messy. Too obvious. I'm talking about tools like Kogao Meiku Beruto (small face make belt), which wrap your misshapen melon in gentle fabric, and bind those unsightly bulges and that caveman forehead into oblivion. The Tex Mex men's mouth narrower, on the other hand, is straight out of a Saw movie.

See? Everything is completely normal within the Japanese beauty industry. Both products are priced below $US10 and require a mere three minutes a day for full effectiveness. [Trends in Japan]