That headline may seem like an exaggeration, but we're talking about a country that uses sex robots to promote energy companies. Tokyo Gas is airing this commercial in which a typical salaryman takes a down and out attractive female robot home only to be educated in the practical wonders of natural gas (before his natural instincts kick in). Japanese advertisers, I have no clue what you're saying, but you're certainly speaking my language. [Tokyo Gas via DVICE]
Japan: Where Sex Robots Permeate Every Aspect of Society
