Jailbreak Your iPod Touch 2.1 Firmware Now

Using QuickPWN for Windows, you can now follow about 13 not-too-tough steps to be on the leading edge of the iPod touch 2.1 jailbreak curve, if that's your thing. There is a good chance that iTunes 8 won't recognise it though, since it can now detect custom firmwares. So if you've upgraded to 8 you might want to think about holding off until the Dev folks release those iTunes patches. And this isn't an official GUI version, so be warned. No iPhone 2.1 jailbreak yet, but it won't be long. [QuickPWN]