iTunes Store Finally Gets TV Downloads in Glorious HD, NBC Returns

After eons of offering only movies in HD, the iTunes store is at last selling TV shows the way they're meant to be watched. Starting today, you can buy HD episodes of TV shows for US$2.99. NBC and Apple have kissed and made up as well—Monk, The Office, Battlestar Galactica, 30 Rock, Heroes are all back, and yes, you can watch Sylar cut heads open in HD. All the details on NBC's homecoming:

NBC Universal Returns to the iTunes Store

All-Star Lineup Includes 'Heroes,' 'The Office,' 'Battlestar Galactica' & '30 Rock'

Top Rated NBC Comedies & Dramas Now Available on iTunes in Stunning HD

NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 9 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ — Apple(R) and NBC Universal today announced the return of NBC programming to the iTunes(R) Store (http://www.itunes.com) including NBC networks' top 10 series available immediately for purchase and download in both standard definition and stunning high definition. iTunes customers can choose programming from NBC, USA Network, SCI FI Channel, Bravo, Sleuth and NBC News including favourites such as the award-winning and critically acclaimed "Heroes," and the Emmy award-winning programs "The Office," "Battlestar Galactica" and "30 Rock." NBCU standard definition television shows on the iTunes Store are $1.99 per episode and HD programs are available for just one dollar more at $2.99 per episode and select library content is available for $.99. Additional NBCU programming from Oxygen, Telemundo, Mun2 and NBC Sports will be available on iTunes soon.

"The return of our shows to iTunes is terrific news for everyone who loves television and the ease and convenience of Apple's iTunes," said Jeff Zucker, President and CEO, NBC Universal. "And now, by offering consumers a variety of new options, our fans have even more ways to enjoy our content."

"We are thrilled that NBC is back on iTunes in time for the Fall TV season," said Steve Jobs, Apple's CEO. "NBC has some of TV's most popular shows and now customers can purchase and download them from iTunes in SD or stunning HD."

iTunes customers can also purchase a Season Pass which allows viewers to buy an entire season of programming at a discounted price. In addition, NBC Universal is offering one free episode from each of their top series, available in either SD or HD, on the iTunes Store for the next two weeks. The premiere episodes of upcoming NBC shows, such as "Knight Rider," "My Own Worst Enemy" and "Kath & Kim" will be available on iTunes a week before their broadcast premieres later in September and October, with subsequent episodes available the day after broadcast. NBC is also making full episodes of several vintage television shows available on iTunes for $.99, including "The A-Team," "The Alfred Hitchcock Hour," "Miami Vice," "Kojak" and the original "Battlestar Galactica."

The iTunes Store is the world's most popular online music, TV and movie store with a catalog of over 8.5 million songs, over 30,000 TV episodes and over 2,500 films including 600 in stunning high definition video. With Apple's legendary ease of use, pioneering features such as iTunes Movie Rentals, integrated podcasting support, iMix playlist sharing, the ability to turn previously purchased tracks into complete albums at a reduced price, and seamless integration with iPod(R) and iPhone(TM), the iTunes Store is the best way for Mac(R) and PC users to legally discover, purchase and download music and video online.

Pricing & Availability

iTunes 8 for Mac and Windows includes the iTunes Store and is available as a free download from (http://www.itunes.com). Purchase and download of songs and videos from the iTunes Store requires a valid credit card from a financial institution in the country of purchase. Video availability varies by country.

