Apple's posted the solution for Vista users getting smacked in the face by a BSoD when they connect an iPod to iTunes 8: Uninstall iTunes and Mobile Device Support, restart, and then re-download. Wha? It looks like a crappy driver is to blame, so they've silently replaced it with an older version from iTunes 7.7 that won't kill your system. Try it, let us know if it works. [ZDNet]
iTunes 8 Windows Vista BSoD Quietly Fixed by Apple
