iTunes 8 Disables Disabling Store Links, Here's the Fix

Freedom isn't free, my friends, so sooner or later you knew that you'd be paying for iTunes. In iTunes 8, Apple has disabled the option to turn off those little arrow links that point your music tracks to the iTunes Store. Upon upgrading, one of our readers suddenly found himself inundated with arrows, lost in a sea of sales icons. Luckily, there's a 5-second workaround for Mac users.

Go to Terminal and type:

defaults write com.apple.iTunes show-store-arrow-links -bool FALSE

That will hide the links. To kill 'em forever, type:

defaults delete com.apple.iTunes show-store-arrow-links

[maxosxhints Thanks Rami!]

Update: Thanks to the commenters, here's the windows fix.