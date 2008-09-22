Israel Deploys Crowd Control Skunk Bomb for the First Time

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

It's a good day for non-lethal crowd control methods, but a bad day for their intended targets, as the Israeli Army has used the Skunk Bomb for the first time against Palestinian protesters in Naalin. The "bomb" is dispensed via a hose system, and the liquid is supposedly hard to wash off, even after repeated showers. It's also known to have created a clothespin shortage or two. Nyuk, nyuk.

The liquid is doctor-approved, too, with Israeli "medical and legal authorities approving the use of the foul-smelling liquid." That's probably because the Israeli scientists who created it drew their inspiration from nature.

The foul-smelling liquid squirted by angry or frightened skunks at their victims was analysed by Israeli defence scientists and a synthetic version created for use in a weapon they call the "skunk bomb". Fired with great care, and from a respectable range, it is designed to force civilian protesters to disperse. Security forces would not be keen to arrest the victims, and they would be equally unwelcome at home.

Unless, of course, they already lived in a sewer.

But anyway, if you're still curious about the smell, the Palestinian demonstrators described it as "similar to that of sewage." [News VOA via Danger Room]

