Is HP Shutting Down VoodooPC?

Techgage is reporting credible evidence to support a rumour that HP is going to shut down the VoodooPC operation, citing both an internal e-mail discussing layoffs, and the fact that the company returned over 300 power supplies to Topower, a hardware partner. It would be strange for HP to be shutting down its boutique hardware shop, given the fact that it is just now ramping up promotion of its newest, totally cool Envy and Omen systems, but stranger things have happened in corporate America, and these are strange times indeed. Say it ain't so, Rahul. [Techgage]