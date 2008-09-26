Iron Is Chrome Spin-Off for Tin-Foil Hatters

German security company SRWare likes Chrome but not as much as their tin-foil hats, which is why they have created Iron. Iron is a Chrome derivative that has been developed to protect your intimacy by stopping the control that Google has over your data. I don't know if it addresses Chrome fatal flaw, but if you don't want to relay any information to the New Galactic Empire, its features list will make you happy:

• Doesn't use a unique user-ID, which theoretically can be used to track and identify you. Iron doesn't.

• No time stamp.

• No suggestion engine.

• Doesn't send information to Google when there's a page that fails to load.

• Doesn't send error reports to Google.

• Doesn't update automatically.

• There's no URL tracker.

