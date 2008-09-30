iRiver Taking Pre-Orders For Retro-Slick Spinn PMP, Shipping October 3rd

iRiver's beautifully designed Spinn we handled in Berlin (that giant analogue knob, mmm) now has official details on U.S. availability: $US250 for 4GB and $US280 for 8GB, with pre-orders taken now to be shipped on October 3. We'd love to see a little more storage at that price, but it's a great-looking player with a nice 16:9 AMOLED touchscreen, FM tuner, DMB mobile TV (if you're in Korea), a 1970s hi-fi inspired case and interface as well as support for all the expected video and audio formats. [iRiver]