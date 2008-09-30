iRiver Mickey MP3 Player, Now With Glowing Demon Eyes

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

iRiver has updated their potentially cancer-causing, child-warping Mickey Mouse MP3 players with something even better: demonic powers! Yes, it now has glowing LED (light-emitting demon) eyes. No specs on what horrible, disfiguring things it'll do to you and your children, but Disney sorcery is pretty potent stuff. Oh, it also has 2GB of storage for MP3 or WMA files. You can gaze directly into its burning eyes in the super close-up below, but if it compels you to stab yourself in the brain with a fork, don't hold us responsible.

[iRiver via Akihabara]

