There are no real details yet, but the e-reader company iRex has a teaser site up promising to unveil a "new era in digital reading" on September 22nd. We're not sure what kind of improvements they're going to make on their iLiad reader to make it worthwhile in this current market. Obviously, they are going to need to try pretty hard in order to take on the likes of Amazon's Kindle. Alright iRex...WOW me! [iRex]