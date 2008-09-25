IR Car Chases Beams of Light Like an Angry Cat

Most R/C cars are controlled by radio frequencies and a miniature steering wheel, but this car follows a dot of infrared light wherever you want it to go (similar to a cat chasing a laser). The only catches are that the car doesn't look to read throttle commands and it can only recognise light up to 5 feet away, so you can't point the beam at the top of Mount Rushmore and watch the tiny vehicle dutifully scurry its way up...yet. Running 20 minutes per charge, the complete kit goes for a reasonable $US50. [RichardSolo via Dvice]