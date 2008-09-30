iPod Touch Survives Brutal Pickup Truck Crushing

Believe it or not, this iPod touch is alive after being crushed by a pickup truck almost beyond the point of no return And I don't mean "alive" as in a Connect-it-to-your-computer-and-see-if-it's-still-functioning kind of way. I mean that it actually works, screen included:

And it actually looks good below all that shattered glass. It will probably cut your fingertips though, which is good for your criminal record but bad for your iPod touch's blood tolerance.

[iPod Touch Fans—Thanks DoctorOctagon]